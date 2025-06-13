/A CATASTROPHE for America? US senator claims Israel's attack on Iran intended to scuttle Trump admin's talks with Tehran

Hours after Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion", the US senator stressed that the attack was intended to scuttle the Trump Administration negotiations with Iran.

US Senator Chris Murphy said that the attacks risk a regional war that will likely be catastrophic for America.

"Israel's attack on Iran, clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration's negotiations with Iran, risks a regional war that will likely be catastrophic for America and is further evidence of how little respect world powers - including our own allies - have for President Trump," Murphy said in a post on X.

He then said that Iran would not be this close to possessing a nuclear weapon if Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu had not forced America out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, stressing that it had brought Europe, Russia, and China together behind the US to successfully contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"This is a disaster of Trump and Netanyahu's own making, and now the region risks spiraling toward a new, deadly conflict," the US senator said.

He stressed that the war would likely be disastrous for the security of Israel and the US.

"A war between Israel and Iran may be good for Netanyahu’s domestic politics, but it will likely be disastrous for both the security of Israel, the United States, and the rest of the region," he added.

Noting what US State Secretary Marco Rubio said on the attack, Murphy said that the US has no obligation to follow Israel into a war, which America did not even ask for.

After decades of warnings against the nuclear program, Israel attacked Iran on Friday morning, launching Operation Rising Lion as it struck Tehran's nuclear sites, military facilities, missile bases, as well as senior leadership.

As it launched strikes, Israel announced a domestic state of emergency as the country braces for possible retaliation from Iran.