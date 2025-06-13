/'They are DEAD now, and it will get worse': Trump warns Iran to 'make a deal' before nothing's left after Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to come to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme, warning of “much worse” consequences if it fails to act.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday (June 13), Trump said, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’, but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

He also issued a clear threat about the strength of US and Israeli military power, saying, “The United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come, And they know how to use it.”

Trump claimed that Iranian hardliners underestimated the response they would face.

US president said, “Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

He said there had already been “great death and destruction”, but stressed there was still time for diplomacy.

He said, “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”

Iran accuses Israel of declaring war

Iran, meanwhile, accused Israel of launching strikes on its military and nuclear facilities on Friday and called the attack a “declaration of war”.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council, urging the international body to act quickly.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Araghchi “called on the Security Council to immediately address this issue”, according to AFP.