/'Nuclear facilities must never be attacked', says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi after Israel attacks Iran

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi on Friday (June 13) said that nuclear facilities "must never be attacked" and called "on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation" following Israeli strikes on Iran.

"This development is deeply concerning... I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement to board members.

“I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security and non-proliferation in Iran. IAEA stands ready to facilitate technical discussions and support efforts that promote transparency, safety, security and the peaceful resolution of nuclear-related issues in Iran,” he added.

Prior to the statement from the IAEA chief, Iran sharply criticised the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday, accusing it of "silence" over Israel's strikes on its nuclear facilities and scientists.

In a statement, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said it considers the "silence" from the International Atomic Energy Agency "as a form of cooperation with the Zionist regime," adding that the Israeli attack was a "defeat for the IAEA resulting from its unjustifiable shortcomings".

Meanwhile, Iran said Israel's deadly attacks on Friday underscored its need to advance uranium enrichment and missile capabilities. "One should not speak to such a predatory regime except in the language of power," the Iranian government said in a statement. “The world now better understands Iran's insistence on the right to enrichment, nuclear technology, and missile power.”

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday also condemned a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran's military and nuclear facilities, warning they could "destabilise the region". "This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region," said the Iran-backed militant group, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war. "Today, Iran is paying the price for its steadfast stance in support of Palestine and its resistance," it added.