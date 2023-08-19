Icy surprise: Gigantic sky-falling ice chunk takes unusual pit stop in US family home

Imagine being at home with your family when suddenly, out of nowhere, a huge block of ice falls from the sky and smashes into your house. That's exactly what happened to a family in Massachusetts.

One evening, as they were inside their home, they heard an incredibly loud noise. The family described it as an explosion, like the loudest sound he had ever heard. At first, they thought their house had been struck by lightning, reported the Associated Press.

Worried for their safety, they hurried upstairs to make sure their two kids were okay. Surprisingly, despite the thunderous noise, the children were peacefully asleep. After checking on their children, they went on a hunt around the house to figure out what had caused the terrifying noise. What they found was astonishing.

A massive chunk of ice

When they went outside, they discovered a massive block of ice sitting on their back steps. Not only that, but there was debris scattered all over their yard and roof. This wasn't something you'd expect to find in your backyard!

At first, they had no idea where this giant chunk of ice had come from.

Surprisingly, they couldn't see much damage at first. But when they went inside, they realised the situation was more serious than they thought.

Damage inside and out

The ice had made a big hole in their roof. From the outside, it looked like the impact was about 18 inches to two feet wide. But inside their home, the damage was even worse. It was a puzzling and alarming situation.

Jeff and his wife gathered about 10 pounds of the ice in bags, but there was still a lot more of it around. They were determined to figure out what had happened and why this huge chunk of ice had fallen on their house.

Investigation underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the people responsible for making sure flying is safe, have started an investigation. They want to find out if the ice really fell from an airplane and, if so, how it ended up falling on Jeff's house. It's a serious matter, and they're working to uncover the truth.

So, while it was a pretty strange and scary experience for Jeff and his family, the most important thing is that everyone is safe and sound.

(With inputs from agencies)