What makes Byakuya, world's most expensive ice cream cost over $6,000 per serving?

We all love Ice creams. No doubt, it is the favourite dessert that people of all ages enjoy in the summer. You just need that one sweet little bite and it refreshes our senses and soothes our tastebuds. From vanilla to chocolate, there are various flavours, and everyone has their own preferences. Ice creams are generally affordable. But did you imagine yourself paying $6,696 (Rs 5,53,,772) for the ice cream scoop? Most people might say it cannot happen but believe it or not, there is such an ice cream flavour that recently set a Guinness World Record. The Ice cream named "Byakuya," was created by a Japanese ice cream brand 'Cellato,' which was recently awarded the title of "Most Expensive Ice Cream," but the organisation, NDTV reported.

According to the company, the ice cream is made with edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses. The white truffle used in the ice cream is originally grown in Alba, Italy and is for almost two million yen or $14,505 (Rs 12 lakh/kg). Other expensive ingredients used in the making of the ice cream include Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and sake lees, a leftover from sake production. This is why the most expensive ice cream costs 873,400 yen or $6,696 or Rs 5,53,772.

When asked, Guinness said the idea behind this ice cream was to fuse Japanese and European ingredients together to form ice cream. Cellato, the company that made the dessert sad the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose along with a complex fruity taste of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

A representative of the company told Guinness that it took them a year and a half to develop the ice cream with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right.

"Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

The company added that it plans to introduce other products featuring combinations of the finest ingredients such as champagne and caviar.

(With inputs from agencies)

