Giant billboards, car rally and exhibition: Here’s how US is celebrating Ram Temple inauguration

As the grand Ram temple rises in the Indian holy city of Ayodhya, it’s not just India which is celebrating. The historic event is being celebrated with parallel vigour in the US too, where giant billboards depicting Lord Ram and the majestic Ram Mandir have gone up in at least 10 states. The boards have been erected by the US branch of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in association with the local Hindu population.

According to media reports, more than 40 such billboards have been installed across the US states, including in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among others. The billboards carry the message around the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Additionally, the US branch of VHP said visual celebrations marking the opening of the Ram Temple will be held in Arizona and the State of Missouri starting Monday (Jan 15).

"The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony," Amitabh VW Mittal general secretary, Hindu Parishad of America, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Teja A Shah, the Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (US) said that New Jersey and New York will witness a car rally and exhibition to celebrate the event.

“The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night. The enthusiasm is palpable, with members from Mandirs across NJ eagerly looking forward to this once-in-a-generation event,” Shah said.

Earlier on Wednesday (Jan 10), the Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said Ramayan is a bridge “across geographies” and teaches people about the complexities of human relationships and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Speaking at an event at the US Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, titled 'Ramayana across Asia and Beyond', the Indian envoy said, "Ramayan and its shared heritage across the Indo-Pacific. The lessons and tales from Ramayan are passed down from generations, and it is hard to say exactly when one learns them. It's as if one was born with them. The epic gives insights into the complexities of human relationships, governance and spirituality, dharma or duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The Ramayan has something to teach us about each of these themes, among many other things."

