Ayodhya to develop ‘Ramayana Forest’, offering glimpse into Lord Ram’s exile period

Not just the majestic Ram Temple, the holy city of Ayodhya promises to offer tourists and devotees a deeper insight into the rich heritage of Hinduism and the regional culture and traditions, along with lessons in nature conservation. As per recent media reports, a grand “Ramayana Spiritual Forest” is being developed in the holy city along the banks of the holy Saryu River.

This will be an ecological forest, showcasing the lifestyle of lord Ram during the 14 years of exile and the rich tapestry of the Ramayana.

"Sarayu river along with Lord Ram, Ramayana and Ayodhya have been an inevitable part of Hinduism. The proposed spiritual forest is an extension of the riverfront designed to be an eco-friendly forest developed on the theme of Ramayana, specifically depicting Shri Ram's journey during the Vanvaas (exhile) period," Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner of the Ayodhya redevelopment project, was quoted as saying PTI news agency.

Ayodhya’s comprehensive development programme

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), led by India’s PM Narendra Modi, has promised to turn Ayodhya, the holy city considered the birthplace of lord Ram, into a major hub of religious tourism.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Security arrangements increased in Ayodhya × To realise this ambition, the government has unveiled a 10-year investment plan exceeding INR 85,000 crore ($10.25 billion), enhancing the sanctity of the holy city.

Key aspects of the redevelopment programme

Key aspects of the redevelopment plan include creating impressive entry points named ‘Ram dwars’ with traditional stone facades.

Emphasis is also placed on establishing homestays and ‘dharamshalas’ for diverse accommodation options. The Ramayana spiritual forest, designed for a rich cultural experience, is under development through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The 'Bhraman Path,' a road project in Ayodhya, will link the Sarayu with the Ram temple, resembling the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Currently, devotees use the Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Janmabhoomi Path to reach the Ram Mandir. The introduction of the Bhraman Path aims to enhance the convenience for devotees.

The initial phase of the Ayodhya Ram temple is nearing completion, with PM Modi participating in the consecration ceremony on January 22.

In a historic 2019 verdict, the Supreme Court settled a century-old temple-mosque dispute, supporting the construction of a Ram temple at the contested site and mandating the allocation of a five-acre plot for mosque construction.