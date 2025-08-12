/From Pangea to brutal Amasia: Earth stares at its next mega continental mash up

Scientists have flagged that in the coming years, two continents - Asia and Australia - will crash into each other, creating a new supercontinent. This is not a theoretical phenomenon, and the continent is already on the move. According to Curtin University’s Professor Zheng-Xiang Li, Australia is moving northward at a rate of approximately 7 centimetres each year. This would have a huge impact on the planet, affecting the ecological system, geography and weather patterns. Earthquakes will shape the world, and volcanoes will erupt, with lava covering large landmasses. Over millions of years, it would collide with Asia, creating a new supercontinent, which already has a name. Australian wildlife would also no longer remain the same, as its animals that have evolved in isolation will be threatened by other predators. Li says that this motion is not unexpected and is the result of tectonic plate motion. Ever since Australia separated from Antarctica about 80 million years ago, it has not stopped and continues to move upwards. Pretty soon, it will collide with Southeast Asia, and several geological forces will come into play. It would not be a peaceful transition, but a violent event that will change the face of the Earth.

From Pangea to another supercontinent - Earth is following a cycle of life

As the tectonic plates move, new mountains will be formed, causing fault lines to become more active. The collision will also lead to other geological structures, such as entire subduction zones. This will spawn earthquakes and volcanic eruptions and change the landscape as we know it. The continents today were once part of Pangea, a supercontinent that existed around 335 to 175 million years ago. Approximately 200 million years ago, it started breaking up, and different masses of land were set in motion. That's how we got the seven continents and five oceans we know of today. Li says this process continues over the lifetime of Earth, as the planet "evolves in a cyclic pattern, where the continents move apart and now are moving back together."

A new ring of fire will form with Amasia

Even though Australia is moving only about seven centimetres a year, when calculated over millions of years, it amounts to massive proportions. When it finally smashes into Asia, the result will be a new continent named Amasia. Yes, this is how sure geologists are of this happening that they already have a name for it. When this happens, a new “ring of fire” will be formed around the new supercontinent, Li says. The new borders from the collision will witness intense volcanic activity. While the borders will be burning, the environment inside will be very different from what it is today. Ecosystems will change, and the climate will also be very different, as vast areas will become dry. The wildlife found exclusively in Australia also faces a threat, as koalas, kangaroos, wombats, and platypus will come face to face with predators they have never had to stave off.