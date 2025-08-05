/Earth witnesses its third shortest day in a month as experts warn a catastrophe could be unfolding

Earthlings will witness one of the shortest days, yet again, on August 5. This is because the planet is rotating faster than ever. We have already witnessed two such days in the recent past - on July 9 and July 22. According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS), the moon will be at its furthest from the equator. Its gravitational pull is causing Earth to speed up at its poles, reducing 1.25 milliseconds from 24 hours. This twist in the spin will also force the world timekeepers to subtract a leap second for the first time ever in 2029. Clocks will skip a second, called a “negative leap second”. There is no one reason for the faster rotation of Earth. The Moon's distance from the equator is one of them. The way the molten core acts up inside Earth, and the seasonal changes in the atmosphere, also affect this movement. Climate change is another, which causes ice to melt at the poles, triggering a change in the shape of the planet. Right now, the Moon is believed to be the main culprit for the speeding up. It moves in an elliptical orbit around Earth, so sometimes it goes farther from us. However, something else is also happening out there. The Moon is slowly moving away from Earth, a process known as lunar recession. Gradually, it is receding at a rate of about 1.5 inches per year. What would happen if this process continues to occur? Would Earth spin out of control one day? Or would it slow down? Also Read: 425 volcanoes, two years: Ring of Fire can become a string of fire and lava very soon

