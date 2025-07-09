The shortest day to be ever recorded by man is here. July 9 will have a few milliseconds less than your average day. This is because of our Moon's current position. Scientists say the phenomenon is rare, although this is the sixth one to occur since 2020. In the next few weeks, we'll have two more shorter days, one of them even shorter than July 9. The Moon is making the Earth spin faster this summer and will cut off anywhere from 1.3 to 1.6 milliseconds from the 24 hours on July 9. International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) stated that the Moon will be furthest from the equator on this day, and this will impact the speed of Earth’s rotation. The same will again happen on July 22, and then again on August 5, Popular Mechanics reported. Of the three, August 5 will be the shortest day. Also Read: 511 billion barrels of oil discovered in Antarctica can trigger World War. Here's how

Shortest day in history

The shortest day in the history of Earth was recorded on July 5, 2024 - 1.66 milliseconds shorter than average. It might sound too small to matter, but even this was a full half-millisecond faster than when Earth was observed to spin faster in 2020 for the first time. While this year's phenomenon is attributed to the Moon's position from the Equator, the past rotational changes were because of other things. Earthquakes, volcano eruptions, tidal forces, and other mechanisms could either lead Earth to slow down or move faster. Noting the frequency of change in Earth's rotation, Leonid Zotov, an Earth rotation expert from Moscow State University, told timeanddate.com, in 2022, “The cause of this acceleration is not explained. Most scientists believe it is something inside the Earth. Ocean and atmospheric models don’t explain this huge acceleration.” Also Read: GREAT WALL of universe: 10 billion light-years long cosmic monster detected in space should not exist



World timekeepers will reduce a leap second