An Instagram handle known for its AI content is now posting footage of the “edge of the world” in Antarctica that opens right into space. The extremely real videos show a man talking into the camera about how governments wanted it to remain a secret
Artificial Intelligence has reached such levels where it is getting harder and harder to distinguish between what's real and what's fake. Thankfully, sometimes our intelligence and basic principles learned in school come to the rescue. An Instagram page has been posting content supposedly showing "the edge of the world." The videos show a remote place, somewhere claiming to be in Antarctica, with the point where land ends and space begins. They can be seen throwing things over the ledge to see what happens. In one video, a man shows off a base camp with several tents pitched in the snow. He shows another man setting up the tent, and then a table with food and drinks. "Careful, it's a long fall, like forever. Greg calls this porch sitting, I call it fall and die. The view is killer, though," he says. The makers are pushing the claim that they have reached a point on Earth no one was supposed to see, the "governments and concerned authorities wanted to keep hidden from the world. One of their videos has even been liked by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.
The videos on this handle are clearly generated using AI, thus showing how the advanced tools have opened up an entire world of conspiracy theories and fake content. Google Veo 3 is one such tool that has been in the news lately for creating extremely realistic videos. In one video on the Instagram handle called deep.seavisitor, a man can be seen dressed fully covered in warm clothes and gear, holding a flare while a helicopter flies behind him into "space". He says, "We are standing on the edge of the end of the world. NASA has noticed us. May be I wasn't supposed to record this." In another clip, the man says, "We have been riding for seven days, we have covered 1,200 miles and we still haven't found the end."
If you are unfamiliar with this page and come across one of the so-called Antarctica videos for the first time, it might leave your jaw dropping. However, as you scroll through more of them, it becomes clear quickly that whoever owns the page has been making skilful use of AI to generate unrealistic videos, some of them weird and some plain funny. One of the clips shows the team digging into the ice and discovering an "alien tomb" with a figure inside it. They pull out the "skeleton" and drag it through the ice on a sledge. Viewers commenting on the videos are completely aware that all the content is AI-generated. Yet, they still seem to be causing intrigue and excitement. This is why even actor Hrithik Roshan seems to have left a thumbs-up on one of their videos. A person commented, "AI, but still a great video," with another adding, "This would make for a great movie plot." Another comment read, "This is the best AI that I've seen so far."
Google says that with Veo 3, "you can create more immersive experiences by not only generating stunning visuals, but also audio like dialogue and sound effects." Several videos made with such tools are circulating on the internet, leaving people flabbergasted at the amount of realism. However, AI content always has some giveaways if looked at closely. People are calling on authorities to place regulations on AI as they fear it can cause massive side effects one day. They are also leading to scams and views and opinions that go against scientific principles. In Malaysia, an older couple watched a video of a tourist resort and travelled for kilometres to get there. They were shocked to the core when they were told that no such place exists in the area.