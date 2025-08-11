Artificial Intelligence has reached such levels where it is getting harder and harder to distinguish between what's real and what's fake. Thankfully, sometimes our intelligence and basic principles learned in school come to the rescue. An Instagram page has been posting content supposedly showing "the edge of the world." The videos show a remote place, somewhere claiming to be in Antarctica, with the point where land ends and space begins. They can be seen throwing things over the ledge to see what happens. In one video, a man shows off a base camp with several tents pitched in the snow. He shows another man setting up the tent, and then a table with food and drinks. "Careful, it's a long fall, like forever. Greg calls this porch sitting, I call it fall and die. The view is killer, though," he says. The makers are pushing the claim that they have reached a point on Earth no one was supposed to see, the "governments and concerned authorities wanted to keep hidden from the world. One of their videos has even been liked by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

‘NASA has noticed us…’

The videos on this handle are clearly generated using AI, thus showing how the advanced tools have opened up an entire world of conspiracy theories and fake content. Google Veo 3 is one such tool that has been in the news lately for creating extremely realistic videos. In one video on the Instagram handle called deep.seavisitor, a man can be seen dressed fully covered in warm clothes and gear, holding a flare while a helicopter flies behind him into "space". He says, "We are standing on the edge of the end of the world. NASA has noticed us. May be I wasn't supposed to record this." In another clip, the man says, "We have been riding for seven days, we have covered 1,200 miles and we still haven't found the end."

Instagram page with hyper-realistic content whick is completely fake

If you are unfamiliar with this page and come across one of the so-called Antarctica videos for the first time, it might leave your jaw dropping. However, as you scroll through more of them, it becomes clear quickly that whoever owns the page has been making skilful use of AI to generate unrealistic videos, some of them weird and some plain funny. One of the clips shows the team digging into the ice and discovering an "alien tomb" with a figure inside it. They pull out the "skeleton" and drag it through the ice on a sledge. Viewers commenting on the videos are completely aware that all the content is AI-generated. Yet, they still seem to be causing intrigue and excitement. This is why even actor Hrithik Roshan seems to have left a thumbs-up on one of their videos. A person commented, "AI, but still a great video," with another adding, "This would make for a great movie plot." Another comment read, "This is the best AI that I've seen so far."

AI is being used to scam people