'Welcome to new world of misinformation': Google Veo 3's realistic videos of AI reporters make internet uncomfortable

Google has launched a “state-of-the-art Veo 3 model” that has made easier to generate realistic AI videos on any topic, with any visual. The technology has now forced the internet to discuss the dangerous side of the artificial intelligence. Since the launch by Google, multiple AI-generated videos have circulated on the internet on various topics - from standup comedians to street interviews.

Latest in the list, a number of videos were circulated on social media showing AI news anchors giving ridiculous information in a serious tone.

An internet user on the social media platform X shared one such video saying “General population is cooked. You can literally create news clips with Veo-3 now, what’s even real anymore?”

The shared video was generated with a prompt that read: “Generate a British TV news anchor saying: In shocking news, Jake Kaye Rowe Ling’s yacht sank with her on board after being attacked by orcas off the coast of Turkey.”

What is Veo 3

As per its website, Veo 3 has greater “realism and fidelity”.

The technology is capable of generating 4k output and real-world physics and audio.

“Veo 3 lets you add sound effects, ambient noise, and even dialogue to your creations – generating all audio natively. It also delivers best in class quality, excelling in physics, realism and prompt adherence,” the official website says.

'Welcome to new world of misinformation'

Internet seemed both amused and concerned about such a drastic development of AI.

“OMG! Literally fake news," one wrote on X.

“Wow, I thought that was real just by looking," another wrote.

A third one said, “Welcome to the new world of misinformation.”

“The ability to differentiate false and truth, basically a sound mind," another added.