Two Israeli embassy workers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington allegedly by a Chicago man identified as Elias Rodriguez. In a federal court on Thursday, Elias Rodriguez was accused of two counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges of murdering foreign officials, causing death with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.

As per multiple reports, the FBI in its court documents alleged that Elias Rodriguez told officers on the scene of the shooting, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed." He was also holding a red scarf and shouted “Free Palestine” while the security escorted him.

Stating that these counts were just at the start of the investigation, interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro in a news conference said, “This is a horrific crime, and these crimes are not going to be tolerated by me and by this office. We’re going to continue to investigate this as a hate crime and a crime of terrorism, and we will add additional charges as the evidence warrants.”

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed that he is “saddened and outraged” by the shooting. In a White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The Department of Justice will be prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law. Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump.”

Israeli Embassy reveals identity of victims killed in Washington

The Embassy of Israel to the USA revealed the victim's identity as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, and said that they were a couple, preparing to get engaged. Recalling them, Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, said that the man purchased a ring earlier this week to propose to his girlfriend.

Condemning the killing on May 22, US President Donald Trump had taken to X and wrote that the incident was "based obviously on antisemitism". Sharing his condolences for the families of the victims, he said that “hatred and radicalism have no place in USA.”