From alien attack to lab babies: Baba Vanga's predictions for 2023 are scary and outrageous

The year 2022 is about to end the world is excited for the upcoming year. With new energy and enthusiasm, people are waiting to embrace 2023, but some of the predictions for the year are quite scary.

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, who is commonly known as Baba Vanga, had predicted the year 2023 to be gloomy, with possible visits from aliens and nuclear explosions.

The blind clairvoyant who allegedly correctly predicted 9/11, tensions with North Korea, Brexit, Barack Obama's presidency, the death of Princess Diana, etc, made some shocking predictions for 2023 as well.

Before moving on to the predictions, let us know a little bit about the famous Baba Vanga, also known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans".

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia and is believed to have spent most of her life in the Rupite area of the Kozhuh mountains in Bulgaria. She died in 1996. But made predictions that run until 5079—a year when she believed the world would end.

Reports have mentioned that she claimed that she received the rare gift of seeing into the future from God. She also claimed that God's gift, she lost her sight at the age of 12.

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2023:

Solar storm: Media reports claimed that according to Baba Vanga, a solar storm would strike Earth in 2023 on a scale the world has never before seen.

Bio-weapons: She also claimed that in 2023, a "big country" will carry out bioweapons research on people. The result of such research will cause the death of thousands of people.

Nuclear explosion: In 2022, the world came very close to a nuclear explosion amid escalated tensions between the West and Russia over the Ukraine war. Baba Vanga predicted a nuclear power plant explosion in 2023.

Visits from aliens: One of the scariest predictions among all is Vanga's prophecy about aliens visit on Earth. As per the foreteller, the world could find itself "covered in darkness". The psychic claimed that millions would die if aliens visit Earth next year.

Lab babies: As per Vanga's predictions, humans will grow in labs in 2023. With constant breakthroughs in science, the concept of lab babies could become a reality with Vanga believing that parents will be able to decide the skin colour and characteristics of their kids.

DISCLAIMER: This story is based on media reports, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity.

