Elon Musk reveals ‘game plan’ to shift a million people to Mars

US billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday (Feb 11) shared plans to relocate one million people to Mars, without providing any timeline for the same. Reacting to a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars."

He also hinted at creating a local, self-sustained ecological system on Mars that could survive without any support from Earth. "Civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming," the US billionaire added.

He said this in response to a post which said “Starship is the largest rocket ever built and it’ll take us to Mars”.

Musk also said a day will come when a trip to Mars will be taken as a flight to another country in modern times.

This comes after Musk, who is also the founder of company SpaceX, last week said that Starship should be able to make it to the moon in less than five years. Musk boasted that the SpaceX Dragon spaceship will take humans to the furthest they have been from Earth in over half a century. He said in January that SpaceX will be able to send humans to the Moon within the next eight years.

"What will things be like eight years from now…I think we will have landed on Mars and I think we will have sent people to the Moon," Musk said.

Among SpaceX’s long-term plans for Moon include making a base there. “Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars and be out there among the stars,” as per the X owner.

“We should have a base on the moon, like a permanently occupied human base on the moon, and then send people to Mars. Maybe there’s something beyond the space station, but we’ll see,” he is believed to have said in the past.