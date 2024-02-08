US Congressional budget stalemate forces NASA layoffs, Mars sample return mission in peril

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), operated by Caltech, has announced significant layoffs, affecting 8 percent of its workforce, alongside additional contractor reductions. This decision comes due to funding uncertainties amidst the absence of a 2024 budget from Congress for the Mars mission, casting a shadow over one of NASA's most ambitious projects. With this NASA's quest to find out about any potential Martian life is now facing a substantial setback as congressional budget gridlock throws a wrench into its plans.

JPL Director Laurie Leshin conveyed the gravity of the situation in a somber memo on Tuesday (Feb 6), acknowledging the lack of fiscal clarity and its consequential impact on the mission.

“Today I’m writing to share some difficult news," she wrote while adding, “While we still do not have an FY24 appropriation or the final word from Congress on our Mars Sample Return (MSR) budget allocation, we are now in a position where we must take further significant action to reduce our spending, which will result in layoffs of JPL employees and an additional release of contractors."

The layoffs will impact 530 people, in addition to another 40 contractors.

Despite prior directives from NASA regarding budget allocations, dwindling resources and ongoing budget constraints necessitated these drastic measures.

The Mars Sample Return mission is hailed for its potential to unearth evidence of ancient Martian life. But now it has encountered these financial hurdles.

While the Perseverance rover successfully collected soil samples, the challenge of transporting them back to Earth looms large. With an estimated cost of billions, the mission faces scrutiny over its feasibility amidst constrained budgets.

According to NASA Independent Review Board, the sample return would cost between $8 billion and $11 billion.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the impending JPL layoffs announced today, and my thoughts are with the workers who will be impacted and their families,” Chu said. “These cuts will devastate workers and Southern California in the short-term, and they hurt the long-term viability of not just our Mars Exploration Program but also many years of scientific discovery to come.”

(With inputs from agencies)