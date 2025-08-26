/Diamonds are Forever: Man digs through stinky compost dump with bare hands to find wife’s rings and she...

A man dug with his bare hands through a compost dump to find his beloved wife's wedding and anniversary rings, leading her to tears of joy. The incident happened in Canada, where Steve Van Ysseldyk from Mission, British Columbia spent a couple of days searching a dump yard before finally recovering the rings—winning hearts across the nation.

Popcorn started it all

It all began with a trip to the local cinema. Jeannine Van Ysseldyk was gathering spilt popcorn from the couple’s garden when her wedding band and diamond solitaire apparently fell into the popcorn bag. Unaware of the mishap, they threw the bag into the compost bin. Jeannine later realised, to her horror, that her precious rings were missing. A frantic search at home ensued.

Home security camera footage provided the clue. The couple reviewed the footage and Steve was able to confirm exactly when the rings had disappeared.

A dash to the dump yard

On Friday, he headed to the Mission Landfill in search of them. Steve said Jeannine was not hopeful initially, but as he said, “the wife’s gotta have her rings, right?”

Even the owner of the compost site was sceptical. But Denny Webster took note of Steve’s determination and agreed to the unusual request to search through the incoming compost heap.

Webster assisted by operating an excavator, carefully scooping out rotting compost one section at a time. Steve sifted through the waste with a shovel and, later, with his bare hands.

Dump luck: how the rings were found

After 40 minutes of the smelly task, Steve spotted the popcorn bag and found the first ring inside.

He called his wife. Jeannine was out shopping for a metal detector at the time, though she had nearly given up hope.

Just a few minutes later, Steve recovered the second ring under another patch of composted popcorn—a moment he described as “a dump miracle”.

Wife sheds tears of joy after precious rings found

Jeannine broke down in tears of joy and relief when she was told that both the rings had been found.

She later said Steve’s willingness to dig through that “rotten, stinky compost pile” reaffirmed how much he truly loved her.

Steve offered a reward to the landfill operator, Denny Webster, who declined it. All he asked for was a social media shout-out to highlight the Mission Landfill’s willingness to help.

Webster revealed that in all his years working at the site, nobody had ever requested to search for lost valuables—and that the chances of finding something were “close to none”.

Lost and found: stories of recovered rings

Stories of people searching for lost rings of their loved ones are rare, but not unheard of. In another heartwarming case in Nova Scotia, Canada, sanitation workers sifted through rubbish for more than two hours to recover five sentimental rings accidentally thrown out with a paper towel.

In New Hampshire, USA, workers combed through 20 tonnes of garbage to retrieve a woman’s lost wedding ring.

