/Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems

The world's costliest gem used in jewellery is considered to be the Pink Diamond. Here is the list of the world's top five costliest gems.
Pink Star Diamond is the costliest gemstone ever sold. It was auctioned in Sotheby's in 2017, with 59.60 carats valued at $71.2 million.
The legendary diamond Oppenheimer Blue was the largest Vivid Blue diamond ever to appear at auction, 14.62-carat, sold at Christie's Geneva for over $57.5 million.
A red diamond is valued at $1+ million per carat and is extremely rare. The Moussaieff Red Diamond is the largest known Red Diamond with an estimated value of $20 million.
Priced at up to $300,000+ per carat, it is known for its Greenish colour with a hint of blue. The Aga Khan Emerald, a stunning 37‑carat Colombian gem, was sold for $8.86 million at Christie’s Geneva auction.
Valued at $70,000+ per carat, Alexandrite is a colour-changing gemstone, and can appear bluish green and reddish blue or purple depending upon lighting. This is particularly due to Chromium impurities.