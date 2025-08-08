LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems

Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 16:34 IST

The world's costliest gem used in jewellery is considered to be the Pink Diamond. Here is the list of the world's top five costliest gems.

Pink Star Diamond
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pink Star Diamond

Pink Star Diamond is the costliest gemstone ever sold. It was auctioned in Sotheby's in 2017, with 59.60 carats valued at $71.2 million.

Blue Diamond
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Blue Diamond

The legendary diamond Oppenheimer Blue was the largest Vivid Blue diamond ever to appear at auction, 14.62-carat, sold at Christie's Geneva for over $57.5 million.

Red Diamond
3 / 5
(Photograph: creative commons)

Red Diamond

A red diamond is valued at $1+ million per carat and is extremely rare. The Moussaieff Red Diamond is the largest known Red Diamond with an estimated value of $20 million.

Emerald
4 / 5
(Photograph: envato)

Emerald

Priced at up to $300,000+ per carat, it is known for its Greenish colour with a hint of blue. The Aga Khan Emerald, a stunning 37‑carat Colombian gem, was sold for $8.86 million at Christie’s Geneva auction.

Alexandrite
5 / 5
(Photograph: creative commons)

Alexandrite

Valued at $70,000+ per carat, Alexandrite is a colour-changing gemstone, and can appear bluish green and reddish blue or purple depending upon lighting. This is particularly due to Chromium impurities.

Trending Photo

Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems
5

Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems

How will OpenAI’s GPT-5 change the way you use ChatGPT?
7

How will OpenAI’s GPT-5 change the way you use ChatGPT?

Why scientists are divided on the ‘Oumuamua' alien probe theory?
8

Why scientists are divided on the ‘Oumuamua' alien probe theory?

'50,000°C without fire': NASA’s Voyager-1 reaches solar system’s firewall 20,000 lakh Km from Earth
7

'50,000°C without fire': NASA’s Voyager-1 reaches solar system’s firewall 20,000 lakh Km from Earth

Did you know Himesh Reshammiya produced the popular TV show Andaaz in the 1990s? Lesser known facts about the chart topping singer
11

Did you know Himesh Reshammiya produced the popular TV show Andaaz in the 1990s? Lesser known facts about the chart topping singer