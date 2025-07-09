/Inside Gen Z’s fake wedding craze — All the fun, no real marriage. Here’s the catch

India's metro cities are witnessing a bizarre new phenomenon on the party scene: staged weddings. These extravagant, high-octane bashes feature all the bells and whistles of an actual Indian wedding–imagine a dhol beats soundtrack, bright ethnic attire, flower rains, orchestrated sangeet performances, mock varmala ceremonies, and even a stand-in pandit. The only thing that is missing? A genuine couple exchanging vows.

These are weddings that cater to people who want the excitement of weddings but without the cultural or emotional commitments. These events are fast becoming popular in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. Mukul Khurana, a content creator, wrote on Instagram, "Will you attend this wedding? What's your POV? Is it just a fad or will it be a business model?"

Watch the video here:

He explained that Jumma Ki Raat, an event organiser of such themed parties in Delhi, will charge anything between Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 as an entrance fee. Some are professionally ticketed, and others spring up spontaneously on college campuses or even on rooftop bars. The concept is straightforward: the fun remains, but the family drama goes. For Gen Z in particular, it's a vibe–no gossipy relatives, no strict rituals, just tunes, grub, and a feeling of belonging. The emphasis is on celebration, inclusivity, and naturally, content generation.

Interestingly, the trend is not local. Khurana said that Cornell University students in the US organised a two-day mock wedding celebration–proof that the trend is also catching on outside India.