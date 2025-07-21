/A car made of diamonds? Meet the Mercedes covered in 300,000 crystals

Crystals Mercedes-Benz

TheMercedes-Benz SL600 is a luxury car known for its performance and style. But one version of this car, called the “Luxury Crystal Benz,” caught attention for something even more unusual: it was covered in around 3 lakh Swarovski crystals.

This car was customised and shown at theTokyo Auto Salon in 2009 by Japanese car accessory brand Garson/D.A.D. According to a report by Top Gear Philippines, the crystals were fixed on the car’s body, interior, and even the alloy wheels, making it shine from every angle.

Not for sale, but valued in crores

The Luxury Crystal Benz was not put on sale officially. However, reports from YouTube videos and auto blogs estimated that if someone were to buy it, the price could be between 70 and 100 million yen. Which would be roughly Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore.





The car’s original model, theMercedes-Benz SL600, is known for its5.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. produces around 500 horsepower, and can go from0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds, according to Mercedes-Benz official specs.

Who owns this sparkling Benz?

Few X post and articles says The Luxury Crystal Benz has not been sold, and brand promotion. However, according to reports from Motor1 and JapanToday, it belonged to the custom design company D.A.D. and has been shown at many car shows in Japan and abroad.

A video from Supercar Blondie in 2020 revisited the car’s details and confirmed that the crystals used were genuine Swarovski. The vehicle also featured luxury accessories like velvet seat covers, silver steering controls, and custom lighting.

Why it made headlines

Years after the Tokyo launch, the car went viral on social media when videos resurfaced. People were fascinated by the amount of detail, time, and care it took to place each crystal by hand on the car.

While it may not be practical to use everyday use. Luxury Crystal Benz makes it a unique example of car customisation, which combines fashion, design, and automobile engineering in one glittering package.