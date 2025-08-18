India's Neeraj Chopra advances to Diamond League final in Zurich despite skipping Silesia leg

India’s Neeraj Chopra has officially qualified for the final of the Diamond League 2025 as he looks to end the season on a high. Neeraj, a former Olympic champion, failed to defend his crown in Paris in 2024, having settled for a silver medal while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched gold. Neeraj qualifies for the Diamond League final despite missing the Silesia leg in Poland. He is one of the three names who have qualified for the final alongside Keshorn Walcott and Julian Weber.

Neeraj advances to Diamond League final

In the latest rankings announced after the Silesia leg of the Diamond League, Neeraj has been ranked third with 15 points. With less than two weeks to go for the final of the Diamond League in Zurich, Neeraj is unlikely to finish outside the qualifying places. Trinbagonian star and Neeraj’s nearest competitor, Keshorn Walcott, is ranked first with 17 points as he qualifies for the summit clash with the most points.

Julian Weber, another of Neeraj’s close competitors, is also among the athletes who booked their place in the final.

Neeraj has been in excellent form since changing coaches and has already racked up his best throw. For the first time in his career, he threw above 90 meters during the Doha Diamond League in May. The 27-year-old threw 90.23 meters, setting a new personal best under the coaching of Jan Zelezny. Despite that record throw, Neeraj had to settle for the second spot as Julain Weber took the top spot in Doha.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist did not disappoint, though, as he would go on to win the Paris Diamond League in June, a year after he had won a silver medal at the same venue. The title in Paris is the only time he has finished in a winner’s position at the Diamond League this season.

The Indian athlete has been careful with his choices throughout the season, missing several tournaments to avoid injury-related issues. Neeraj will also have his eyes on the World Championship as he looks to defend the crown in September.