/Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits tennis, declines ₹1.5 crore job offer in US — Reason will surprise you

Himani Mor, wife of two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, has turned down a high-paying job offer from US to carve her own path in the sports business. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, her father, Chand Mor, revealed that Himani, who earlier stepped away from professional tennis, is now focused on building her own venture.

“She also turned down a ₹1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” he was quoted saying. A graduate in sports and fitness management from Franklin Pierce University in the US, Himani is currently in Europe with Neeraj, who is in the middle of an intense training block ahead of a packed season. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony at a resort in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Who is Neeraj's wife Himani Mor?

According to reports, Himani hails from Larsauli in Haryana and completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Sonipat — the same institution where Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal studied. A tennis player herself, Himani pursued higher education at Southeastern Louisiana University and later worked as a part-time volunteer assistant tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. Before moving to the US, she got a bachelor’s degree in political science and physical science from Delhi University’s Miranda House. Her brother, Himanshu, has also played tennis.

Himani has also served as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, where she managed the women’s tennis team, handling training, scheduling, recruitment, and budget responsibilities. She has also completed her master of science in sports management and administration degree at the McCormack Isenberg School of Management. Himani began competing in All India Tennis Association (AITA) tournaments in 2018, achieving a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles the same year.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra?