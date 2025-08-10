/Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem's clash at the Silesia Diamond League will not happen

The entry list released by the World Athletics for the Silesia Diamond League has turned out to be a major disappointment for athletics enthusiasts as it does not have the names of two star javelin throwers - double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra from India and Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan. Both have withdrawn from the upcoming Silesia Diamond League scheduled for August 16 in Poland thus ending all chances of a showdown between the two rivals.

A clash between the two would have been the first since their Paris Olympics 2024 face-off, where Arshad made a record-breaking throw that earned him a gold medal, while Neeraj had to be content with silver.

Nadeem claimed the Olympic gold with a throw of 92.97m, while Neeraj who had secured silver recorded a best of 89.45m. With the win Nadeem became the first and only individual athlete in the history of Pakistan to win an Olympic gold medal.

The Pakistani star has sighted a surgery on his right calf in July as the reason for withdrawing from the tournament. However, Neeraj's withdrawal from the Silesia Diamond League is not yet known.

Earlier in July, India's poster boy dubbed as ‘The Golden Arm’ one, Neeraj Chopra clinched the trophy of the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 with a sensational throw of 86.18m in front of a packed Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium.

While Nadeem, who was also invited to the event declined the invitation due to a conflict with his training schedule for the Asian Athletics Championships, which Arshad won.