A man came up with the weirdest plan to delay a flight after he was denied boarding. He called in about a bomb threat, saying a man walked onto the flight with the explosive in a bag. All the passengers were removed from the Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Los Angeles, and it was thoroughly checked by the FBI and bomb-sniffing dogs. The man later reached the airport to catch the same flight and was arrested. He had made the mistake of calling in from his own phone, and so was easily tracked down as the culprit.

John Charles Robinson, 23, was to take the Spirit flight 2145 for LA. However, he was late and returned from the boarding gate. He was rebooked for a later flight but was furious about being denied entry. So he called Spirit Airlines reservations and told them that someone planned to bomb the plane. Robinson made the ruse more elaborate by describing how the suspect looked.

Plane was checked, and everyone was screened again

This triggered a full-scale security protocol. The plane was halted and security agents swarmed the flight. Everyone was asked to get off the plane after which the FBI went through every nook and cranny. All the passengerd were re-screened before being allowed to board.

Also Read: Disgruntled wife calls police on husband, tells them he is carrying a BOMB on plane

Meanwhile, Robinson reached the airport to catch the same flight since it was now delayed. He paid the price for his stupidity of making the call using his cellphone. FBI agents arrested him and questioned him about his actions. He admitted to the hoax bomb threat and said he did it because he wanted to delay the flight so he could board.

Also Read: Missing snack box triggers drama as flight attendant tries to have colleague arrested

He now faces up to 10 years in prison for his impulsive actions. He has been released on $10,000 bond and will be in court on June 27.

Flight attendant calls with a bomb threat to avoid flying with ex-boyfriend

This is not the first time that someone has called a hoax bomb threat to turn things in their favour, only to get caught later. Two years back, a flight attendant did the same. She used her daughter's phone to make a bomb threat call to avoid flying with her ex-boyfriend. He was also a crew member and had started dating another attendant.

Also Read: High in the sky: Pill-popping flight attendant caught dancing naked in business class toilet

All three of them were supposed to work the same flight. However, the woman was not crazy about the idea and so called the captain with a bomb threat. She was later arrested.

Also Read: 'Help me', shouts man on American Airlines flight; removes clothes and drags flight attendant

Angry wife makes hoax bomb call, gets husband arrested

A woman recently called security, telling them her husband was travelling on a flight with a bomb. He was arrested and taken away, but nothing was found in his bag. The FBI reached the woman's house, and she is now facing legal action.



