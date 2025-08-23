Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in HISTORY to...

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in HISTORY to...

Jatin Verma
Authored By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 23, 2025, 20:10 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 20:11 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in HISTORY to...

Cristiano Ronaldo in action Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scripted yet another record. The 40-year-old forward has played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Remember the name — Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner has just added another chapter to his extraordinary career by scoring his 100th goal for his current club: Al-Nassr FC. In doing so, Ronaldo has achieved what no other footballer in history has managed — he has become the only player to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs and his national team.

Breaking records

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Football has seen legends come and go, but Ronaldo’s consistency across countries, clubs, and competitions sets him apart. From Sporting Lisbon’s raw teenager to Manchester United’s rising star, Real Madrid’s record-breaker, Juventus’ talisman, and now the prolific scorer at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has rewritten the definition of longevity and adaptability. Each move was met with skepticism, yet he turned every challenge into an opportunity to shatter records.

The Four-Club Century

To score 100 goals for one club is a dream few footballers achieve; to do it for four different clubs plus his national side is a milestone likely to remain unmatched for generations. His tally includes:

Trending Stories

  • 145 goals for Manchester United, where he first rose to stardom.
  • A staggering 451 goals for Real Madrid, making him their all-time leading scorer.
  • 101 goals for Juventus, proving he could still dominate Serie A.
  • Now, 100 and counting for Al-Nassr FC.
  • 138 international goals for Portugal, the most in men’s international football.

What makes this achievement remarkable is not just the number of goals, but the context. Ronaldo has adapted to different leagues, different teammates, different managers, and different tactical demands — yet the end result has remained the same: goals. His ability to reinvent himself, whether as a dazzling winger, a clinical striker, or a poacher in the box, has kept him at the pinnacle for two decades.

Ronaldo’s 100-goal milestone at his latest club is not just another statistic — it’s a reminder of his relentless pursuit of greatness. Records may be broken in the future, but the sheer scale of his multi-club dominance makes his legacy unique. Even as debates over the “greatest of all time” continue, Ronaldo ensures his name is forever etched in football’s golden pages.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics