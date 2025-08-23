/Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in HISTORY to...

Remember the name — Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner has just added another chapter to his extraordinary career by scoring his 100th goal for his current club: Al-Nassr FC. In doing so, Ronaldo has achieved what no other footballer in history has managed — he has become the only player to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs and his national team.

Breaking records

Football has seen legends come and go, but Ronaldo’s consistency across countries, clubs, and competitions sets him apart. From Sporting Lisbon’s raw teenager to Manchester United’s rising star, Real Madrid’s record-breaker, Juventus’ talisman, and now the prolific scorer at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has rewritten the definition of longevity and adaptability. Each move was met with skepticism, yet he turned every challenge into an opportunity to shatter records.

The Four-Club Century

To score 100 goals for one club is a dream few footballers achieve; to do it for four different clubs plus his national side is a milestone likely to remain unmatched for generations. His tally includes:

145 goals for Manchester United, where he first rose to stardom.

A staggering 451 goals for Real Madrid, making him their all-time leading scorer.

101 goals for Juventus, proving he could still dominate Serie A.

Now, 100 and counting for Al-Nassr FC.

138 international goals for Portugal, the most in men’s international football.

What makes this achievement remarkable is not just the number of goals, but the context. Ronaldo has adapted to different leagues, different teammates, different managers, and different tactical demands — yet the end result has remained the same: goals. His ability to reinvent himself, whether as a dazzling winger, a clinical striker, or a poacher in the box, has kept him at the pinnacle for two decades.