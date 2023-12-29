Covid strain JN.1 could trigger a global 'heart failure pandemic', fear experts

Experts have issued a severe warning about a new and concerning "global healthcare risk" related to COVID-19, stating that it could start a "heart failure pandemic". The rise in COVID-19 cases, especially due to the new strain known as JN.1, could lead to potential heart issues, a new study by Japanese scientists has revealed.

Following a spike in Covid cases in several countries, including the US, UK, China, and India in recent weeks, largely due to the influx of a new strain JN.1, health experts have warned that this will increase the chances of potential heart issues for those who catch the disease.

Scientists from Japan's top research institute Riken issued the warning in a new report. They say the ACE2 receptors, which the coronavirus clings to within human cells, are 'very common' in the heart. This means many people who catch the virus may suffer from 'reduced cardiac function'.

The reason for this is still unclear. However, the report suggests the Covid pandemic might have changed things significantly. It warns that the number of those at risk of future heart failure due to 'persistent infection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is expected to exponentially increase'.

The report states: "Even though conclusive clinical evidence that persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with declined cardiac function has not been reported so far, the proof-of-concept study of the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 persistent infection of the heart and the potential risk of opportunistic progression of heart failure should be validated by a three-dimensional human cardiac tissue model which would serve as the alarm bell for a global healthcare risk."

The latest warning comes with a sharp increase in Covid cases in several countries, including the US, as millions of people prepare to travel for the holiday season, with the fast-spreading JN.1 variant making up 44 per cent of all cases nationwide.

Health officials have warned that combined with a rising number of flu cases, this winter may see a significant increase in illness cases - especially ahead of crowded social events for New Year’s celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)