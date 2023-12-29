Watch out for THESE new Covid symptoms as JN.1 variant cases see a spike

As the JN.1 variant of COVID continues its rapid spread in many countries, new symptoms, which are different from the common ones like runny nose and cough, are also emerging. Recent data from December 2023 by the UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed that the most common symptoms like a runny nose (31.1 percent of respondents), cough (22.9 percent), headache (20.1 percent), weakness or tiredness (19.6 percent), muscle ache (15.8 percent) and sore throat (13.2 percent) were seen in respondents.

While these symptoms have been consistent since 2020, two new ones were also observed in COVID-19-infected patients. It included trouble sleeping (in 10.8 percent of respondents), and worry or anxiety (10.5 percent). Surprisingly, the once prominent loss of taste and smell symptom is only reported by 2 to 3 percent of infected individuals in the UK.

JN.1 cases are seeing a spike in the US, UK, China, and India. The surge in JN.1 cases suggests increased transmissibility or enhanced immune evasion. However, there's no evidence of heightened aggressiveness compared to other circulating variants, as stated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

JN.1 cases in China

In China, the National Health Commission (NHC) has raised concerns about JN.1 potentially becoming the dominant strain due to continuous transmission from abroad and heightened travel associated with the New Years and Spring Festival.

NHC's Li Zhengmao warned of increased COVID-19 cases even as the cases are not high at this time. Meanwhile, many experts reportedly cautioned people of alternating or simultaneous outbreaks of various respiratory diseases during the winter and spring of 2024 in China.

Monitoring data indicated a rising trend in the proportion of locally transmitted JN.1 cases in China, with 490 reported cases nationwide and 47 local cases.

While the JN.1 variant exhibits immune evasion and increased transmissibility, its pathogenicity remains unchanged, according to Li, who added that the some antiviral drugs are effective for the variant.

Although respiratory diseases are increasing across medical institutions, mainly influenza, the NHC stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene habits like ventilation, hand washing, and social distancing. Special consideration is given to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, individuals with severe chronic conditions, and pregnant women.