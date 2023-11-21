LIVE TV
'Baby on board...': Woman gives birth on onboard aircraft as labour pains started to increase before take-off

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Reports said that the mother and the baby were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention 

A woman onboard a plane, flying from Istanbul in Turkey to Marseille in France earlier this month, went into labour just a few minutes before taking off, the New York Post reported. 

Images from the plane at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul have been shared on social media forums, which showed a doctor carrying the newborn out of the plane. A team of paramedics followed her. 

This happened onboard a Pegasus Airlines plane, which was making final preparations for take-off for a flight to Marseille in France. 

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, received first aid from the flight attendants and she was later moved to the back of the plane for the delivery when labour pains started to increase. She was attended by the paramedics, who arrived there soon. 

As seen in the videos online, one person was collecting clothes from fellow passengers for the newborn and the mother. 

Reports said that the mother and the baby were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. 

After some time, a female paramedic was seen carrying the baby, which was wrapped in blue cloth. 

Similar cases have happened in the past

The case appears to be a rare one, but similar incidents have happened in the past as well. A woman gave birth to a baby boy during a three-hour flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2019. Jet Blue had said that it would rename aircraft in the aftermath of the birth of the baby. 

A baby boy was given free airline tickets for life after his mother gave birth on a flight from Saudi Arabia to India in 2017. 

