Fight over shortage of rasgullas at Indian wedding leaves six hospitalised

Fights are not an unusual sight at Indian weddings. From a simple argument between the groom and bride's sisters to a big brawl between the two families, there's never a moment of truce.

A similar scene occurred at a wedding in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. However, the reason behind the fight might stun you. The dispute at the wedding happened over the shortage of rasgullas, PTI reported.

The incident occurred in Shamsabad around midnight on Sunday, and six individuals sustained injuries during it. They are currently hospitalised and are in stable condition, the police said.

SHO (Station House Officer) Anil Sharma stated, "Six people sustained injuries in the incident, and we've registered a case. The individuals receiving medical treatment are now out of danger."

At the wedding function, someone commented about the scarcity of rasgullas during the reception, said SHO Sharma, giving more information about the incident. The remark led to a heated argument, resulting in a violent brawl.

It is not uncommon for fights to break out at weddings over rasgullas. In a similar incident in 2017, the groom's side got into a massive brawl with the bride's father and other relatives. It was because they were served only one rasgulla instead of the two.

Many such incidents have occurred since last year. In October 2022, a man lost his life during a fight over the shortage of sweets at a wedding.

A video went viral on Instagram in December 2022, where a fight broke out in the crowd while the bride and groom performed rituals on the stage.

In February 2023, a wedding reception transformed into a wrestling ground in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The brawl erupted because the groom's uncle did not get to eat paneer (cottage cheese) during the reception. A video of the incident went viral on X, where the wedding guests can be seen violently hitting each other.

The fights are not limited to relatives and wedding guests. Sometimes, the groom and bride do not shy away from fighting and ruining their special day.

In December 2022, what was supposed to be a sweet moment between the bride and groom turned into a scuffle. At the stage, the groom started forcibly feeding the bride sweets, pushing her back. In response, the bride punched the groom, who did not hold back and hit her back, starting a full-fledged fistfight. Such incidents often get much attention and reactions from social media users.