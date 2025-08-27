/Are you an Indian with US visa? Argentina has a gift for you. Know here

The Argentine government announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas.
The Argentine government announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, wrote on X, "The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa."
"This is a wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We're ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country," he added.