/Are you an Indian with US visa? Argentina has a gift for you. Know here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 24:00 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Freepik)

Story highlights

The Argentine government announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. 

The Argentine government announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, wrote on X, "The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa."

"This is a wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We're ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country," he added.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

