/Who is Olha Stefanishyna, the new Ukrainian ambassador to US?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as the ambassador to US on Wednesday (August 27). "The formal procedures are complete – today I signed a decree appointing the ambassador. I identified key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly – to fully implement all agreements with Washington. In many ways, the long-term guarantee of Ukraine’s security depends on relations with America," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"I just spoke with Olga Stefanishyna, who is now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. The formal procedures have been completed—today I signed a decree appointing the Ambassador," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian president emphasised that Stefanishyna should more actively advance US-Ukraine defense agreements, including drone procurement and other areas of cooperation.

Zelensky also thanked Oksana Markarova, who represented Ukraine in Washington throughout the years of full-scale war, adding that he had invited her to remain part of his team. Markarova also posted on August 27 and said that she is concluding her tenure after 10 years in public service, split between the Finance Ministry and diplomatic work. She cited achievements such as securing over $100 billion in US support.

"Most importantly, we managed to establish, sustain, and strengthen bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress and among the American people," Markarova said, adding that she would actively support her successor, Olha Stefanishyna, noting that the success of Ukraine’s ambassador in Washington is "the success of Ukraine."

Who is Olha Stefanishyna?

She was born in Odesa in 1985, and in 2008, she graduated from the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a master's degree in international law.

From 2017 to 2019, she headed the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.