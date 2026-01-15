/Aadhaar set for major redesign with QR-based system to boost privacy, curb misuse

India’s Aadhaar system is set for a major overhaul, with the Unique Identification Authority of India redesigning the card to strengthen data protection, curb misuse, and align identity verification with a digital-first framework, the New Indian Express reported, citing people in the know.

The move, initiated in November, marks a shift away from the current format that displays personal details such as name, address and the 12-digit Aadhaar number. While widely accepted across sectors, the existing design has long raised concerns over privacy, as photocopies are routinely collected by hotels, private agencies and service providers, often without robust safeguards.

Minimal design, QR-based verification

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Under the proposed redesign, the Aadhaar card will carry only a photograph and a secure QR code, with all personal information removed from the printed surface. Details such as name, date of birth, address, gender and Aadhaar number will instead be embedded within the QR code in encrypted form.

Access to this data will be restricted to authorised systems, including official applications and government-approved scanners. This ensures that unauthorised entities cannot retrieve or store personal information simply by copying the card. The shift moves Aadhaar from open data display to controlled, consent-based sharing, in line with global privacy standards.

The redesign also reduces dependence on physical documents. Instead of submitting photocopies, users will rely on digital or QR-based verification, where only the required information is accessed for a specific purpose.

Push for security, digital transition

The overhaul is part of a broader roadmap under the ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ framework, which aims to reshape the system in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and evolving cybersecurity benchmarks. A high-level panel led by UIDAI chairman Neelkanth Mishra has outlined the next phase of Aadhaar’s development, focusing on privacy, scalability and technological resilience.

A key driver behind the redesign is the need to reduce fraud and strengthen authentication. With Aadhaar widely used across banking, telecom and welfare systems, risks linked to forged copies, identity theft and unauthorised data retention have increased. A QR-based system, supported by encryption and real-time verification, is expected to make misuse significantly harder.

The changes also embed the principle of data minimisation, ensuring that only essential information is shared during verification. This approach limits unnecessary exposure of personal data and gives users greater control over their identity.