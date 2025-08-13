/'He doesn't know what he is talking about': Trump slams Merz over Iran nuclear stance

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday (April 28) following remarks about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, claiming that Merz appeared to accept the idea of Iran possessing nuclear weapons. Trump wrote on social media that if Iran were to obtain nuclear weapons, it would effectively place the entire world under threat. He also said that his administration is taking steps on Iran that previous leaders and countries failed to pursue. The president further aimed at Germany’s economic condition. "No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and otherwise," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Merz, speaking a day earlier, criticised Iran’s leadership, arguing that it had embarrassed the United States diplomatically. During remarks to students in Marsberg, he said US officials had traveled to Islamabad without achieving meaningful outcomes. According to Merz, Iranian negotiators have become adept at avoiding concrete agreements, allowing American delegations to leave without progress. He added that the Iranian leadership, particularly the Revolutionary Guards, was humiliating the United States on the global stage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Merz also questioned Washington’s broader strategy in dealing with Iran, saying it was unclear what long-term plan the US was pursuing in the conflict. His comments underscored growing tensions between the United States and its European NATO allies, adding to existing disagreements over issues such as Ukraine and broader foreign policy priorities.