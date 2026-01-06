/A Polymarket trader bet on Nicolas Maduro’s capture, then made profit of $400,000 hours later

A huge profit on the Polymarket prediction platform, where a trader made $400,000 by betting $32,000 on the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, has sparked a debate. The trader placed the bet just hours before the Trump administration’s military operation to capture Maduro, raising questions about the possibility of insider trading. However, it remains unclear whether the trader had any inside information or was simply lucky.

While online investigators have tried to track down the trader, who used the pseudonym ‘Burdensome-Mix’, they have yet to find conclusive details about the account’s identity. Polymarket users often bet under anonymous names, though linking these to cryptocurrency wallets could potentially reveal their true identities. A company called Chainalysis, which tracks crypto transactions, confirmed they couldn’t identify the user but noted that the trader was cashing out through reputable US exchanges, which is not typical of fraud cases that aim to conceal identities.

Experts are divided on whether the trader engaged in insider trading. Daniel Taylor, a professor from the Wharton School, pointed out that while the situation appears suspicious in hindsight, it’s difficult to spot such behavior in real time. Unlike traditional financial markets, prediction platforms like Polymarket are lightly regulated, making it harder to detect fraud or manipulation.

While prediction markets are overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), their staff is limited compared to agencies like the SEC. This limited oversight, coupled with the fact that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., advises both Polymarket and Kalshi, has led some experts to question the objectivity of regulatory actions. Critics argue that political ties could hinder rigorous oversight of these platforms, especially as the stakes grow higher.

Polymarket and Kalshi, despite their ties to Trump, state that insider trading is not allowed on their platforms. Kalshi has rules prohibiting government officials from betting on topics related to government activity. However, skepticism about the efficacy of these policies remains, particularly given the absence of strong regulatory measures.

Other cases of potentially dubious profits on Polymarket, such as a near $1 million win from correctly predicting Google’s top searches, have also stirred concern. Even if a case could be made for insider trading, experts like Taylor argue that prosecution would be challenging without evidence of actual harm to the public or market participants.