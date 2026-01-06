/Delhi becomes first Union Territory to lodge FIR for wrong-side driving

In its first such instance, the Delhi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for driving on the wrong side of the road, making Delhi the first union territory to do so. The criminal case was filed under the provisions of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The case marks a significant step in the direction of enforcing traffic laws in the national capital.

The FIR was lodged at the Delhi Cantonment police station on January 3 against Aman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, for allegedly driving against the flow of traffic near the Hanuman Mandir red light.

The incident was reported at 4.45 PM on Sunday. According to the police, the accused did not have a valid driver's license or Vehicle insurance. The FIR, however, was registered under Section 281 of the BNS, which deals with rash or negligent driving on a public road, endangering human life.

The invocation of Section 281 is significant, as the BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, came into effect only on July 1, 2023. The section prescribes a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both for offenders. Authorities view the measure as a strategic step to curb hazardous road behaviour, offering stricter legal recourse beyond standard fines.

The maiden legal action with criminal provisions for traffic violations reflects a potential shift in Delhi's seriousness in enhancing road safety for citizens. The accused was granted bail later, as police officials explained that the charges against Aman fall under the bailable provision of the new criminal code.

Road safety remains a major concern in India, as official data show that in 2023 alone, more than 1.73 lakh people were killed in road accidents, with nearly 4.6 lakh others injured across the country. Two‑wheelers accounted for a large share of the fatalities, highlighting persistent risks from overspeeding and careless driving despite ongoing safety efforts.

