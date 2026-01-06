After Venezuela, THESE nations are Donald Trump's next potential targets: Here's why

The US already has a military base on Greenland with the name Pituffik Space Base, but Trump demands the whole island. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security", he said, further adding that the region was "covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."

The island is rich in rare earth minerals, which play a vital role in the production of smartphones, electric vehicles and military hardware. It also occupies a key strategic location in the North Atlantic, giving access to the increasingly important Arctic Circle, according to a report in the BBC.