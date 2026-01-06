After Venezuela, THESE nations are Donald Trump's next potential targets: Here's why

US President Donald Trump’s second term is taking shape through bold foreign policy moves. After a dramatic overnight raid that captured Venezuela’s president and his wife, Trump has issued fresh warnings to other nations in Washington’s orbit in recent days.
The US already has a military base on Greenland with the name Pituffik Space Base, but Trump demands the whole island. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security", he said, further adding that the region was "covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."
The island is rich in rare earth minerals, which play a vital role in the production of smartphones, electric vehicles and military hardware. It also occupies a key strategic location in the North Atlantic, giving access to the increasingly important Arctic Circle, according to a report in the BBC.
Soon after the strike on Venezuela, Trump warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to "watch his ass". Colombia is the western neighbour of Venezuela, which is home to substantial oil reserves and is a major producer of gold, silver, emeralds, platinum and coal. It also plays an important role in the region's drug trade, most notably cocaine.
While speaking on board Air Force One on Sunday, Trump stated that Colombia was being "run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States". "He's not going to be doing it for very long", he added.
Iran is witnessing widespread anti-government demonstrations, and Trump warned overnight that the country’s leadership would face severe consequences if further protesters were killed. "We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," he said on Air Force One.
Although Iran technically lies beyond the ambit of the so-called “Donroe Doctrine”, Trump has earlier signalled a tougher stance against Tehran, including threats of additional action after US strikes on its nuclear facilities last year.
Trump’s ascent to power in 2016 was marked by his signature pledge to “Build the Wall” along the U.S.–Mexico border. On his first day back in office in 2025, he signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”. He has repeatedly accused Mexican authorities of failing to curb the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the United States.
Speaking on Sunday, Trump said drugs were “pouring” through Mexico and warned that “we’re going to have to do something”, describing the country’s cartels as “very strong”. He said he had offered to deploy US troops to tackle the cartels, but Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly ruled out any US military presence on Mexican territory.
The Caribbean island, located just 90 miles (145 km) south of Florida, has been under US sanctions since the early 1960s. Cuba has maintained close ties with Nicolás Maduro’s Venezuela, which reportedly supplied around 30 per cent of its oil in return for Cuban doctors and medical personnel.
With Maduro now out of power, Havana could face serious strain if those oil supplies are disrupted. Trump suggested on Sunday that US military intervention in Cuba would not be necessary, saying the country was “ready to fall”. "I don't think we need any action", he said. "It looks like it's going down." "I don't know if they're going to hold out, but Cuba now has no income," he added. “They got all their income from Venezuela, from Venezuelan oil.”