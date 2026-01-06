/Bomb threats to Gujarat High Court, district courts trigger statewide security alert

Mumbai- Gujarat was placed on high alert on Tuesday after anonymous bomb threats were sent to multiple judicial institutions across the state, including the Gujarat High Court and several district courts, triggering panic and an extensive security response.

According to officials, courts in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bharuch and Anand received threatening messages warning of imminent blasts using high-grade explosives such as RDX. The threats prompted immediate evacuation of court premises and suspension of judicial proceedings as authorities moved swiftly to ensure public safety.

In Ahmedabad, the City Civil and Sessions Court received the threat via email. Following the alert, judges, advocates, court staff and litigants were evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)and sniffer dog units were rushed to the court complex, where detailed anti-sabotage checks were carried out.

Police cordoned off the area while security personnel conducted systematic searches of the building. A similar threat was also reported at the Gandhinagar Collectorâ€™s office, leading to the evacuation of the entire premises. The surrounding area was sealed off as police and bomb detection teams carried out thorough inspections. Gandhinagar Police confirmed that investigations were underway to assess the credibility of the threat.

In view of the coordinated nature of the messages, security agencies deployed bomb squads and dog squads at all affected locations across Gujarat. Senior police officials said that the simultaneous targeting of multiple courts raised concerns of a larger conspiracy, prompting the involvement of the Cyber Cell and intelligence agencies to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. Authorities have stated that no suspicious objects were found during the initial searches, but security remains heightened across judicial and government establishments as investigations continue.

Strict security checks were enforced for all individuals entering court premises, with authorities implementing multi-layered frisking and access control measures. Heavy police deployment was also put in place in sensitive locations across Gujarat to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

Police officials said investigations were ongoing, with cyber experts and intelligence agencies analysing the threat messages to trace their origin and determine their authenticity. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while assuring that all necessary security precautions are being taken as the situation continues to be closely monitored.