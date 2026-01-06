Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (06 Jan) reportedly stormed the Birzeit University, located near Ramallah in the West Bank. At least two students were injured after live rounds were fired, reported Al Jazeera.

Birzeit University, located near Ramallah in the West Bank, is one of Palestine’s leading higher education institutions. Founded in 1924, it offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and is known for academic research, student activism and its role in Palestinian public life. The institution often serves as a hub for student activism, political debate and protests, drawing frequent attention from Israeli authorities and rights groups.