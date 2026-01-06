Google Preferred
  Israeli military storms Birzeit University campus in West Bank: Reports

Israeli military storms Birzeit University campus in West Bank: Reports

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 16:57 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 17:13 IST
Israeli forces reportedly entered Birzeit University, Palestine's premier institution for higher studies, located near Ramallah in the West Bank.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (06 Jan) reportedly stormed the Birzeit University, located near Ramallah in the West Bank. At least two students were injured after live rounds were fired, reported Al Jazeera.

Birzeit University, located near Ramallah in the West Bank, is one of Palestine’s leading higher education institutions. Founded in 1924, it offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and is known for academic research, student activism and its role in Palestinian public life. The institution often serves as a hub for student activism, political debate and protests, drawing frequent attention from Israeli authorities and rights groups.

(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

