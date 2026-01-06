/'Access denied': DigiYatra refuses to recognise twins as two people at airport

Indian flyers have been using DigiYatra, an airport identification process which helps avoid long queues. It has been touted to be a huge step in facilitating air travel and easing the boarding process. Now, a novel issue has come to the fore: twin brothers trying to enter the Mumbai airport to board their flight were denied access, the reason being “more than one passenger identified”.One of the brothers was seen shooting a video to highlight his bizarre issue, which he posted on the social media platform Instagram. The video is going places and has gotten the internet rolling.

Watch the video here:

Prashant Menon, one of the twins, requested the DigiYatra team to do something for twin pairs like them. And what is a boon to many turned into a bane for them, as they couldn’t skip the long queue and were forced to line up despite checking in through the mobile application.

Flyers have to check in through the system using their boarding pass and then scan their face, which is step two and at the airport gate. This gives the flyer access through a different line and also fast-tracks the security check line. But the Menon brothers could not avail this service, and as they flagged their problem, here’s what happened.

“Dear Prashant, we appreciate you for highlighting this. We’ve reached out to you via DM with more details to assist further. Team DYF,” the team responded, and it looks like they are keen on fixing the bug.

The internet reacts:

An Instagram user named Plucky Lion used a Bollywood reference, he wrote, “Sita and Gita were not included in the training model for this AI.”