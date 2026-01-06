Trump's new plan to “run” the Latin American country Venezuela with 30 million people could see Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller thrust into a position of power as Secretary of State Marco Rubio is busy. After the stunning capture of the ousted leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump seized the country's oil reserves and claimed that they are not at war with Venezuela. But he would not need Congressional approval to send a second strike. However, the important question remains who is actually ‘running’ the country. Vice President Delcy Rodrigues has taken control of the military, and the Supreme Court has put her in the role of acting President of Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump, in a telephonic interview with NBC News, suggested that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will jointly run the country when asked who will be leading, Trump said, “Me.” There is no clear legal and institutional framework for how the United States could run a country of 30 million, but that did not stop Trump from threatening “boots on the ground” and demanding “total access” from the Venezuelan interim leadership.

According to reports from the Washington Post, the President is relying on a handful of business insiders to look after foreign affairs. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is the nation's top diplomat. He was supposedly the "Venezuela hawk' and was reportedly the most desirable candidate to shoulder the responsibility. But he has his hands full as acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, and acting archivist for the National Archives and Records Administration. So the responsibility of day-to-day monitoring could likely fall on Stephen Miller.

Stephen Miller is the architect behind the Project 2025 and the Trump administration's aggressive deportation project, close to 3000 immigrants per day. Miller was also heavily involved in the alleged drug war in Mexico and Venezuela. Miller, late at night, went on an ahistorical pro-empire rant on social media, which appeared like a bad imperial fever dream. The post talks about the premise of the Great Replacement theory, a far-right conspiracy theory floated by the French author Renaud Camus, which imagines a kind of reverse colonisation taking place from the third world countries toward the empires of old.