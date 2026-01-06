Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's tracksuit is sold out after arrest photo goes viral

Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 13:48 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 13:59 IST
People began looking up Maduro's tracksuit and buying it in huge numbers; the sportswear company did not even need to promote it. And in no time, the fleece tracksuit was in demand, and the supply ran out.

Now, as the world is watching the situation in Venezuela closely, world leaders are sharing their opinion on the sudden capture of the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, by the US forces at the order of American President Donald Trump. Guess what was happening on the sidelines? It wasn’t a deal, nor was it a discussion on a global forum, but it was the buying activity of people across the globe. The first image of Maduro wearing a tracksuit was circulated widely. What's surprising is that amid this global collapse of power, it was his tracksuit that garnered a lot of attention. The internet sure is unpredictable and has the capacity to make anything and everything viral. This time around, it was the grey Nike athleisure suit.

The viral tracksuit

People began looking up the suit and, of course, buying in huge numbers; the sportswear company did not even need to promote it. And in no time, the fleece tracksuit was in demand, and the supply ran out. In India, it is priced between INR 6,000 and INR 9,000. One can get it in another colour, but the grey suit is off the shelves.

The celebrity effect

Owning clothes similar to those worn by influential people and powerful people is not a new trend. Getting clothes worn by movie stars tailored has been the norm for years. It is a matter of status or just appreciating fashion, but having a wardrobe similar to that of a world leader may have its own perks or reason to flex. And now that Maduro's tracksuit is even affordable, that may be winning streak.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues.

