Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's tracksuit is sold out after arrest photo goes viral

Now, as the world is watching the situation in Venezuela closely, world leaders are sharing their opinion on the sudden capture of the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, by the US forces at the order of American President Donald Trump. Guess what was happening on the sidelines? It wasn’t a deal, nor was it a discussion on a global forum, but it was the buying activity of people across the globe. The first image of Maduro wearing a tracksuit was circulated widely. What's surprising is that amid this global collapse of power, it was his tracksuit that garnered a lot of attention. The internet sure is unpredictable and has the capacity to make anything and everything viral. This time around, it was the grey Nike athleisure suit.

The viral tracksuit

People began looking up the suit and, of course, buying in huge numbers; the sportswear company did not even need to promote it. And in no time, the fleece tracksuit was in demand, and the supply ran out. In India, it is priced between INR 6,000 and INR 9,000. One can get it in another colour, but the grey suit is off the shelves.

The celebrity effect