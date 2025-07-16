/5,500-year-old 'beds of giants' discovered in Europe are nothing but trapezoid-shaped...

Pyramids older than the ones in Egypt have just been discovered in Europe. They aren't the same shape as the ones in Giza, but are equally fascinating because of their strange shape and age. Poland has been home to these pyramids, built 5,500 years ago, or tombs where the early European agricultural societies buried their dead. Called "Polish Pyramids," a team from Adam Mickiewicz University stumbled upon them while carrying out routine field work. According to the Polish Press Agency, a translated statement from the Landscape Parks Complex of the Wielkopolska Voivodeship said that the “mysterious ground embankments” were first detected through advanced remote sensing technology. The signs intrigued them, and they decided to go deeper. The team employed aerial laser scanning followed by on-the-ground excavation to reveal the pyramids hidden from the world for thousands of years. Further analysis proved that they were long earthen tombs constructed during the Funnelbeaker culture of the Neolithic age. Also Read: Another city detected under Egyptian pyramid by scientists who found Khafre towers

Polish pyramids run for 656 feet, have giant boulders

The Polish pyramids, also known as "beds of giants", were situated at the General Dezydery Chlapowski Landscape Park. They stand only about 13 feet tall, yet they present a fascinating sight because of their size and design. This tomb is only the second such structure to be discovered in the region. They have a strange shape, like an elongated trapezoid, with the east end wider and taller than the west. They look like a triangle, and some of them stretch for a whopping 656 feet. The trapezoid shape is also believed to have been used in the houses of Neolithic cultures. They are covered with cobblestones and massive boulders weighing 10 tons standing at the front. However, the largest one that was supposed to be the entrance is missing. "The largest boulders that formed the entrance of the tomb are missing," said Artur Golis, chief specialist for nature and landscape protection from the park, according to the Polish Press Agency.

Who were buried in pyramids and tombs?

Golis said that the fields were a common ground for ancient Poles to carry out the burials. However, not everyone was put inside a tomb, just like the Egyptian pyramids. They were reserved only for those who held high positions in society. The body of the deceased was placed in an upright position inside the tomb, along with grave gifts surrounding it, like axes and pottery. “Each generation built its own megalith, honouring the deceased who played a vital role in their community,” said Golis. Each tomb contained only one dead body and was covered from the top with a large stone. However, scientists have not found any skeleton inside this tomb, shrouding it in mystery. But they think nearby areas can throw up the goods buried with the deceased person. The Polish Pyramids are way older than the Egyptian pyramids. They are not as gigantic, yet they form an important part of history as they reveal the burial practices of ancient Poles.