Jesus Christ's body and the Ark of the Covenant are hidden inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, a scientist has claimed. British anthropologist Dr Warner says that the two historical artefacts are placed within the "Cave of the Patriarchs", a secret chamber underneath the pyramid.

Warner says that Christ's tomb and the Ark of the Covenant are kept inside a double-cave sealed off by a huge stone block. This cave is near one particular tunnel called the Southern Passageway. He says that the final stone block of the tunnel is not where the structure ends. Warner claims that his years of surveying have revealed the presence of man-made structures beyond this point.

He is sure that something else is hidden under the pyramid, and he claims they are the sarcophagus of Jesus Christ and the legendary Ark of the Covenant. The latter is a sacred, gold-plated wooden chest that has been mentioned in Christianity and Judaism and is said to carry the Ten Commandments given to Moses by God.

Pictures and videos from 'deepest, remotest' part of the pyramid

Warner has been carrying out extensive research in the area for 10 years and presented his findings to the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities in 2021. The Director of the Science Office said the discovery is "a scientific revolution...for the benefit of all humanity".

He has backed his claims with pictures and videos taken from the "deepest, and most remote part of the original pyramid structure; carved out of the bedrock itself," Daily Star reported him as saying.

All historical monuments in holy books refer to the Great Pyramid

He compared the clues from the holy books of Judaism, Christianity and Islam with ancient writings on the clay tablets of Mesopotamia. Warned analysed the information and concluded that places like “Mount Sinai”, the “Mountain of Israel”, the “Mount of Olives”, “Mount Zion”, and the Quran’s “Mountain of Light”, all referred to the Great Pyramid.

He also believes that Jesus delivered his “Sermon on the Mount” at the pyramid. Warner now wants the final stone at the end of the Southern Passageway to be removed. But his research has hit a hurdle.

After he had submitted his data to the Egyptian officials, he was appointed as a consultant for the Scan Pyramids Mission. This is an international consortium of scientists and engineers from France, Canada, Japan, and Egypt.

Warner says that the team agreed to scan beyond the final block of the Southern passageway on the condition that he shares his data with them.

Work on scanning through the tunnel has hit a hurdle

However, the work on muon radiation particles to look beyond the supposed second cave has come to a halt. Warner says the team is not upholding its promise. He has appealed to the Prime Minster of Lebanon to help him and prevent an "international row". He specifically cites Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, as "an obstacle to progress".

Hawass sees himself as "the guardian of the pyramids", and Warner says while the highest authorities in Egypt are excited by his discovery, the old guard is creating problems.

Warner wants the issue to be resolved and believes that his discovery can bring "peace in the Middle East".