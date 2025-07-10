

Mystery around the discovery of an ancient city under the Egyptian pyramids continues to intensify. The two scientists who revealed earlier this year that they had found massive chambers and towers under the Pyramid of Khafre, now say that there is a colossal vertical shaft and two chambers below the Sphinx. They spoke about their latest scans at the Cosmic Summit in North Carolina. The researchers said that the Giza Plateau is hiding a vast subterranean complex, as revealed by new scans, Mail Online reported. They believe this hints at the existence of a massive underground city. According to their findings, a spiral-like staircase descends from the centre of the Sphinx's base. There are two square structures underneath - one at 2,000 feet and another at 4,000 feet - and the staircase goes down to these chambers.

Eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures under pyramid

What started with one pyramid now extends to all three pyramids in Giza. This suggests that an extensive city lies under the pyramids, with chambers, staircases, pillars and more. Armando Mei, an Egyptologist and co-author of the study, said, "The discovery proves that the Giza Plateau was engineered long before the dynastic era, possibly around 36,400 BCE, as my research suggests." In March, the two scientists from Italy and Scotland said that sonar scans showed a city spanning more than 6,500 feet, and 10 times larger than the pyramids. They reportedly found eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures extending more than 2,100 feet below the pyramid, and more unknown structures 4,000 feet deeper. Also Read: Scientists detect huge city under Giza pyramids in Egypt. Not possible, experts say

Great Sphinx is hiding pillars, staircase and chambers

The team created 3D maps by analysing radar signals and timing them based on their bounce back. The maps revealed hidden subsurface structures under the pyramids. "Our geophysical surveys beneath the Great Sphinx uncovered pillar-like formations remarkably similar to those beneath the Khafre and Menkaure pyramids," Filippo Biondi from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland said. The findings are yet to be published in a journal to be peer reviewed, which they plan on doing in 2026. "Even more compelling, our tomographic imaging revealed two large chambers nearly 2,000 feet below the surface," Biondi added. The two chambers under the Sphinx measure 131 feet by 131 feet and seem to be connected by the shaft. Another revelation is the network of hidden structures below the surface that could be a part of the vast underground city. The scientists believe this entire city could be equal to the entire Giza Plateau in size. Also Read: Scientist suggests Egyptian pyramids were 'ancient ports', built near a Nile branch that disappeared

Apocalypse destroyed the ancient Egyptian city?