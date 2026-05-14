/2026 space apocalypse: Ex-CIA 'psychic spy' prophesied disaster for Earth linked to Sun and a comet

A former CIA psychic spy passed away in March this year, but not before having his final vision, which prophesied a major catastrophe for the world. He warned that a "Killshot" could soon devastate Earth, and it will come from none other than the source of life - The Sun. According to Retired Major Ed Dames, the solar maximum will deal a killer blow to our planet. The Sun will blast so much material with enormous force into space that millions could die instantly on Earth. The 76-year-old was part of secret government experiments to get a peek at the enemy's plans during the Cold War. Dames claimed that this would just be the initial stage of the event, setting in motion a "Killshot sequence" that will begin with the Solar Maximum. The Sun has been extremely active for the past few years, and its activity is expected to continue to remain intense till the end of 2026. Comet C/2023 A3 is also part of the concoction and will contribute to the solar disaster.

Dames said in his last interview that communication systems and power grids would fail, causing chaos. This huge infrastructure failure would act as a catalyst for violence and disease, and governments across the world would not do anything to help their people. "You wake up, and there's no power, and there's no water, and there's no gasoline, it's going to be a bad nightmare scenario," Dames said in an October 2025 which was released last month. A mysterious comet would then make an appearance in the inner solar system and would further rile up things.

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Dames talked about the solar apocalypse for decades

This was not the first time he talked about the Killshot, and claimed that it was imminent on several previous occasions. In fact, he had been predicting it for decades. But the dates came and went, and his predictions failed to materialise. He then talked about it for the last time in this interview, claiming that the warning signs were finally appearing. Dames said that the first had a vision about the solar encounter when he was participating in the classified psychic espionage programs tied to Project Stargate. The US intelligence program ran from the 1970s to 1995 and was based on the idea of "remote viewing" with a psychic base to gather information on hidden targets. He talked about Solar Cycle 25 being the dangerous period for Earth, the one we are currently witnessing.

Sun unleashed solar flare this week

Astronomers have recorded large sunspots many times, and one of them unleashed a solar flare on Sunday (May 10). "Right now, we're at the beginning of the solar cycle. 25 Solar Max. Solar Max should last for about two years, and the sun's doing unprecedented stuff. There are more solar spots than there have been in the last 20-something years," Dames said. He added that while it would be the beginning of the kill shot sequence, Comet C/2023 A3 would also play a role in the solar apocalyptic disaster. However, the comet, officially known as C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, has not shown any signs of being a danger to Earth.

Dames claims that the solar radiation this time would be unlike anything seen in the past and will actually hit ground level, "resulting in the initial deaths of millions with implications resulting in economic collapse, war…" He said only some places on Earth will remain relatively safe when this happens.