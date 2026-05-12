/Sun unleashes M-class solar flare, auroras could light up Earth this week. Details

Sun just fired its strongest flare in recent days, unleashing the M5.8 on Sunday (May 10). The moderate flare erupted from sunspot region AR4436 in the northeast. A massive amount of charged particles, or coronal mass ejection (CME), is moving into space. While the bulk of material is moving away from Earth, radio communication disruptions were reported across the Atlantic, with auroras also expected this week. Scientists have also detected a fast, powerful pressure wave moving ahead of the CME. According to astronomers, the sun released at least 10 flares in one day, with 8 C-class and 1 B-class whips thrown into space, along with the M-class. The other two are classified as common and weak, respectively. Some of the solar material could hit Earth's atmosphere, generating Northern Lights, or auroras.

Geomagnetic storm



The strong solar activity has sent a chunk of plasma and other material into the solar system. Scientists have warned of minor geomagnetic storms in the coming days, even though the major chunk of material is moving away from Earth.

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Where will auroras be visible?



Auroras are formed when solar flares and plasma collide with Earth's magnetic field. The Coronal Mass Ejection may or may not cause a disturbance, with a G1 (minor) storm expected. However, auroras are expected in the northern United States and parts of the United Kingdom, particularly Scotland and northern England. According to the UK Met Office, solar activity is peaking in 2026, with an increased likelihood of visible auroras in lower-latitude regions.

On which date will auroras be visible?



The cosmic solar flare is expected to bring Northern Lights, or auroras, to parts of Earth on May 13.

Radio communication disruptions from solar flare