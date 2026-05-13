An artist has built an "early warning system" to gauge whether the world is facing an apocalypse. It tracks the private jet movements of billionaires, who the maker says will know when it's time to flee. Known as the "Apocalypse Early Warning System", the website rates the emergency level based on the number of airborne private planes. "In the event of an imminent nuclear apocalypse, we suspect that many people who have access to private jets will immediately take to the skies and escape city centres," the information on the website reads. Los Angeles-based programmer Kyle McDonald is behind this innovative idea, which he calls partly art and partly data experiment, and a reminder that patterns reveal more than the official statement.

McDonald believes that billionaires, high-profile political leaders and corporate elites will be the first to know about a world-ending event. If something like this happens, they will all take-off on their private jets, leaving cities en masse. The website will take it as a sign that something serious is about to happen, and ring the alarm bells. The system rates the threat level on a scale of 1 to 5, with one being the lowest. Five is considered “an indicator of a likely imminent apocalypse.” However, the website admits that the spike could also occur because of a major sports event, holidays or just a glitch.

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Flight tracking systems to know if a catastrophe is happening

The doomsday aviation project is built on the same open flight-tracking infrastructure that online aircraft trackers also use. The real-time business and private jet movements are compared against historical averages to determine if the world could be witnessing a major catastrophe. It relies on open ADS-B broadcasts, an integral part of modern air traffic management. McDonald says the system uses publicly available ADS-B data feeds and ICAO hex codes to know the type of private jets. It tracks about 11,000 aircraft worldwide. “The original version used an FAA-only business-jet list,” McDonald's documentation states.

He told The Washington Post that his website is based on the idea of “billionaire survivalism”, that the ultra-rich have escape plans in place in case of a nuclear disaster or any other life-threatening global event. Some theories even suggest that they are building bunkers to survive in the face of an imminent danger. For now, the emergency level of an apocalypse stands at 1.