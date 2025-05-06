Australia is building a "black box" that will record all the events in the run-up to the destruction of Earth because of climate change. Our planet is heating up, icebergs are melting, and the global sea level is rising fast. World leaders are aware of the problem, and efforts are being made to reverse the damage. However, environmentalists are not sure enough is being done to avoid an impending disaster.

In Tasmania, Australia, scientists are creating something that will act as a warning for future civilisations, telling them how mankind slowly took itself towards disaster. The 32-foot-long steel monolith "will record every step we take towards this catastrophe", making a list of all the mistakes we made.

Scientists building this black box say that drastic transformation is needed in the way humans are living their lives, as otherwise climate change and other man-made perils will cause our "civilisation to crash".

"Hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions relating to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations," the scientists said.

Black box will record every action that killed Earth

It will "provide an unbiased account of the events that led to the demise of the planet, hold accountability for future generations, and inspire urgent action."

To build a device like Earth's black box means that those behind the project are not very hopeful about the things to come. Temperatures across the world have risen in the past few years, with some regions becoming virtually unlivable. Ice caps are melting, triggering the rise of global sea levels. A giant iceberg is on the run. A23a is the iceberg which broke off Antarctica in 1986 but was stuck since then. It recently ran aground near South Georgia Island.

A recent study warned that an earthquake can drown some parts of the world, and when coupled with climate change-induced sea level rise, this will prove catastrophic. They created a scenario where the quake struck today and in the year 2100. They noted that several inches of land will be lost to the sea at both times, but the consequences will be three times worse 75 years later.