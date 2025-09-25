/Forget the Rapture: Another prophecy claims comet will end the world in 2026

RaptureTok went viral on social media with claims that the world will end on September 23. South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela said in a YouTube video that the rapture will happen on this date. Several people started talking about it, and some even claimed to have sold their belongings as they were "catching a flight to heaven." The idea of Rapture is pushed by a small number of largely evangelical Christians who believe God will "rescue the Christians out of the world". It will be a time for trials and tribulations, as the believers will rise while the rest will be left behind to suffer. However, September 23 came and went, and the Rapture did not happen. Believers say the Bible does not give a date for the Rapture, but it is coming. Meanwhile, while the social media craze around it is slowly dying down, we already have a new doomsday prediction made a few years ago. And it is coming faster than you would think.

Comet or asteroid doomsday prophecy for 2026

According to a controversial religious leader, Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, a comet or an asteroid will crash into Earth in 2026, ending all life. He makes this claim in his book The Religion of God. Shahi's teachings have been condemned as blasphemy by several Muslim scholars. They dismiss all his claims and have slammed him for saying that he is a prophet. He was born in Pakistan and founded the spiritual groups RAGS International, which is now known as Messiah Foundation International (MFI). His books and teachings are banned in the country, and his followers cannot meet publicly. MFI has said that Shahi claims to be the Mahdi, Messiah, and Kalki Avatar - all figures believed to come to Earth during the end of times to get rid of evil. One of his biggest claims in a book is about a comet or an asteroid hitting Earth. He claims the comet will cause "total destruction", although it would be on a smaller scale, as God will only try to intimidate humans. Also Read: 'Catching a flight to heaven': Apocalypse claims on Sep 23 prompt people to sell everything. What is the truth?

Meanwhile, neither NASA nor any other space agencies have flagged an asteroid risk in the near future. The one asteroid that posed a threat was Apophis in 2029, although NASA has clarified that its trajectory will not bring it on a path towards Earth. Then, there is the near-Earth asteroid 2024 YR4 that was deemed a threat for 2032. However, it can now hit the Moon, but Earth is safe.

Rapture in the Bible

Many more prophecies have been made about the end of the world by different people. The Rapture and the comet crash are just two of them. People who believe that the Rapture is coming say that there is no fixed date for it in the Bible. So, predicting it is not possible. Others say that they have been hearing stories of the Rapture since they were little and have been scared of it. There have been other dates in the past as well, but it has yet to happen.