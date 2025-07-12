/'Doomsday cloud' seen in Maryland triggers panic amid storm and tornado watch

A strange cloud covered the skies of Maryland amidst severe thunderstorms. Dramatic footage of the cloud went viral on social media. The video captured on Wednesday showed a dark, low shelf cloud moving through the area. Notably, Maryland is currently in the grips of bad weather, with warnings issued for flash floods, thunderstorms and tornadoes. The tube-like cloud was spread over several kilometres and was eerily placed right above the houses. People on social media called it an ominous cloud and a doomsday cloud, fearing its sudden appearance. However, it wasn't a divine object but simply a shelf cloud that is common in some areas during thunderstorms. Meteorologists have confirmed that what people saw in Maryland was a shelf cloud. It forms along the leading edge of a thunderstorm's gust front.

Tornado warnings and thunderstorms in Maryland

A shelf cloud is formed when the cool air from the thunderstorm moves downwards, pushing out and lifting the warmer, moist air. The air that rises condenses, and makes the cloud appear like a shelf. Weather warnings have been issued not just for Maryland, but also Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In Maryland, a tornado warning also took effect until the end of the day. Amidst severe stormy conditions, people in the state termed the shelf cloud a sign of "doomsday in Maryland." People were scared to see the tube-like cloud hover over an apartment complex. Shelf clouds are extremely low and sometimes are mistaken for a funnel cloud because of its location above ground. Videos of the shelf cloud in Maryland showed the entire area shrouded by darkness. Also Read: 150km-long feature in Portugal appeared to be tsunami waves. It turned out to be...

